Raising Funds to Ski Hills

Chester Bowl Fundraiser at Clyde Iron Works

DULUTH, Minn.- With cold and snow beginning to move in, skiers and snowboarders are anxious to hit the hills at places like Chester Bowl in Duluth.

But that sport, comes with a cost.

Which is why hundreds packed Clyde Iron Works Thursday night, for the 11th Annual Skis, Suds and Slices fundraiser.

Money raised will support scholarships for the ski and snowboard program at Chester Bowl, making sure families, no matter their income, can get out and enjoy winter.

“In a town like Duluth, if you don’t have something to get you excited about winter, it can be a very long season,” said Chester Bowl director, Dave Schaeffer. “So we like to make winter a happy season for people, where they look forward to skiing and snowboarding.”

Chester Bowl said about $400 can get a family of four in their program, for the winter, rentals and all.

Last winter, Chester Bowl awarded $19,079 in scholarships.

The event this year was expected to raise more than last year’s $13,629.

If you could not make it to the fundraiser, you can still donate to the scholarship fund directly anytime, and it is tax deductible.

Their link for donations is https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=rUizVq2cucosY4gF7-sodT7xh7XBwLEvVWpqDm9mBYHdcaphHzzcFg8x0O3UmdbLJ8IBM0&country.x=US&locale.x=US.