Raleigh Academy Honors Veterans

DULUTH, Minn.-This Sunday veterans will be honored across the country during ceremonies for Veterans Day.

Today the Raleigh Academy School got in on the celebrations early with a Veterans Day event of their own.

During the program students got to meet veterans from around the area while singing songs to them.

Raleigh Academy has held a program honoring veterans every year since 2001.