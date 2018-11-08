Raleigh Academy Honors Veterans

This Sunday veterans will be honored across the country during ceremonies for Veterans Day.
Site Staff,

DULUTH, Minn.-This Sunday veterans will be honored across the country during ceremonies for Veterans Day.

Today the Raleigh Academy School got in on the celebrations early with a Veterans Day event of their own.

During the program students got to meet veterans from around the area while singing songs to them.

Raleigh Academy has held a program honoring veterans every year since 2001.

Categories: News, News – Latest News
Tags: ,

Related Post

Pedestrians for Pitbull Positivity
Evening Update: 2-23-2018
Midday Update 9-24-18
Essentia Health Proposes New Condensed Medical Cam...

You Might Like