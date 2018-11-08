Raleigh Academy Honors Veterans
DULUTH, Minn.-This Sunday veterans will be honored across the country during ceremonies for Veterans Day.
Today the Raleigh Academy School got in on the celebrations early with a Veterans Day event of their own.
During the program students got to meet veterans from around the area while singing songs to them.
Raleigh Academy has held a program honoring veterans every year since 2001.