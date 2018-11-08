Saints Men’s Hockey Set to Host Home Opener This Weekend

The St. Scholastica men's hockey team will take on Concordia (WI) at Mars Lakeview Arena.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica men’s hockey team will host their first two home games this weekend.

First up is a showdown against Concordia (WI), who were picked to finish one spot behind the Saints in the NCHA Preseason Coaches’ poll. And although the Falcons are winless, they are not a team to be taken lightly.

“I saw them play two weeks ago at UWS. They’re good. I was impressed. They’re big, strong and fast. You can’t take a night off in this league. The scores show that Adrian and Norbert already lost a game so we need to be on our toes every single night if we want to have success this season,” head coach Tim Madsen said.

Puck drop Friday night is set for seven o’clock at Mars Lakeview Arena.