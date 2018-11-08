Season Finale Ahead for Saints Football

The St. Scholastica football team will face Macmurray on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, the St. Scholastica football team will be putting a bow on their regular season.

They’ll head to Macmurray for the season finale with a chance to finish with a possible share of the regular season conference title. For the seniors, it will be a bittersweet game as they wrap up their college careers.

“I had a lot of fun. I know a lot of guys had a lot of fun. We made a lot of great memories and bonds that you won’t forget for the rest of your life. I think we had a great season and it’s one to look back on. I know they’ll do real good next season, too,” senior wide receiver Aaron Olson said.

“Those guys just have to keep buying into what we’re doing, week in and week out with the process. Tonight we’ve had a good practice and this week we’ve had a good practice, despite all the cold and the weather. But that comes with the territory living up here. I think our weapons will have a good game and hopefully we can shut them down on D,” said head coach George Penree.

Kickoff for the game is set for noon.