Venison Processing Businesses Busy

DULUTH, Minn.-We are less than a week into the rifle deer season in Minnesota, but that hasn’t stopped venison processors from staying busy.

Over at Old World Meats on Basswood Avenue butchers tells us they have been abnormally busy all week making all kinds of products including sausage and venison hamburger.

Management there said they believe the busyness is due to a rule change for the hunting season.

“I guess because they opened it up to where you have a chance [to] shoot a doe before a buck or vice versa,” said Pat Lepage of Old World Meats.

Butchers at Old World Meats say they’ve butchered a variety of animals in the past including goats and even sheep.