Welcome to the Hostel Duluth

New Hostel Hosts Grand Opening

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth’s newest, and only, hostel held its grand opening Thursday.

Hostel Du Nord is located on W. First Street in Duluth.

It’s place were people can pay a fraction of the price of other downtown local hotels, and get a private bunk but share a living space with others..

Staff believes the hostel experience will enhance Duluth.

“They can come here, stay at the hostel, spend the majority of their time out and then take in a good meal at a restaurant, maybe a concert at night and still come up kinda budget wise like they had a somewhat extravagant vacation for a reasonable price,” said Bob Monahan, Hostel Du Nord’s Owner and General Manager.

The hostel is taking reservations online.