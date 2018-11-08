WITC Invites High School Students to Take a Look at Their Future

WITC thinks welding is a popular career on the rise.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- 12 high schools in the Northern–Wisconsin area had the opportunity to participate in a hands–on career fair at Wisconsin Indianian Technical College in Superior.

The college has been hosting this event for almost 10 years now, allowing high schoolers the chance to get excited about what is to come in college as the two year trade school displays a number of programs for students to take part in throughout the day.

“I think it shows students that college can be something that’s attainable for them. Just getting the students, you know, working with the councilors they say how much they appreciate just having the opportunity to get their students on a college campus and see what it’s all about,” manager of enrollment services Ben Mooney said.

This year’s most popular programs included welding and health. The school’s welding department is one of two in the entire country to offer advanced lab equipment entirely dedicated to teaching students. WITC staff think trade careers like welding are going to be on the rise in the years to come.