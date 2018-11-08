Yellowjackets Men’s Basketball Open Season with Merrill Thompson Tip-Off Classic

The Wisconsin-Superior men's basketball team will host the tournament this weekend at the Mortorelli Gym.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The Wisconsin-Superior men’s basketball team will open their regular season Friday night with the 9th annual Merril Thompson Tip-off Classic.

The tournament will feature three other teams with the ‘Jackets hosting the festivities. And for the players, they are just happy to get the season started.

“We finally get to play. It’s been a long time coming. It’s my senior year so it’s a little bittersweet. It’s my last “first game”. But we’re all excited. We had a scrimmage last week that was pretty good. We got to showcase a couple of our things on offense. But I think we’re just more excited to get out there and attack on the defensive end,” said senior forward Colton Williams.

“It’s going to be interesting to see what everybody brings. There’s a lot unpredictability within this group. We start off with two at home to get guys acclimated a little easier, not having to get on a bus will be great. We play five games in nine days to open up the season so to have two at home right away, that will be great for us,” head coach Greg Polkowski said.

UWS will start Friday night at seven o’clock, taking on Finlandia University.