Yellowjackets Soccer Expecting Better Results for Second Trip to NCAA Tourney

The Wisconsin-Superior men's soccer team will face Augsburg in the opening round.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Wisconsin–Superior men’s soccer team are getting set for their second straight trip to the NCAA tournament.

Last season didn’t go as planned, as the ‘Jackets fell to St. Thomas 4–3 in the opening round. But there was a lot to learn from that experience that can be used this weekend to try and come up with better results.

“I think this year obviously we want to enjoy it. But I think we know where we are. We know our ability. We want to go there and try to make a statement. Obviously, we got to put in the work in the next couple of days and put in the right mental work during the games and leading into it. I think there’s a slight shift, but I think it’s a chance to enjoy being together with this group of guys,” forward Eric Watson said.

UWS will take on Augsburg, a team they are very familiar with. The Yellowjackets defeated the Auggies 4–1 earlier this season, making it a bit easier to come up with a winning game plan.

“We want to win the midfield battle there. I think our midfield matches up really well with theirs. I think it’s two of the better midfields in the region. And I think working on our offensive potency and just making sure that we’re clicking. Our starting front three guys in the last two games have seven goals so hopefully we can keep those guys rolling and really unleash everybody on Saturday,” head coach Joe Mooney said.

The match will take place on the campus of St. Thomas in St. Paul on Saturday. Start time set for 1:30 p.m.