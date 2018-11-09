Agates Head to Brainerd for State Football Quarterfinals

The Two Harbors football team will face Perham in the Class AAA state quarterfinals.

DULUTH, Minn. – The high school football state tournament kicks off Friday with quarterfinals action throughout the state. But not everyone is playing as Two Harbors gets an extra day of practice.

The Agates will be in action Saturday as they take on Perham High School. It will be the first trip to the state tournament in 41 years. But now that the moment is here, the team knows the work is far from over if they want to punch their ticket to the semi–finals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“In all of our careers, we’ve never made it to state before, and with the 41-year drought, it’s a pretty big deal. We’re not taking it lightly. We want to go as far as we can in the playoffs and do everything we can to do our best,” offensive and defensive lineman Steven Keech said.

“They have a lot of formations. They mix it up a lot. They’ve got a very athletic quarterback. He can run it. He can throw it. They’ll throw seven, eight different formations at us. We’ve been preparing for that all week and hopefully we’ve done our job,” said defensive coordinator Bill Anderson.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is set for three o’clock at Brainerd High School.