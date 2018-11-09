American Lung Association Promotes Screening for Lung Cancer Awareness Month

During Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Association Pushes Screening that Could Save 25,000 Lives

DULUTH, Minn. – Throughout November for Lung Cancer Awareness Month, the American Lung Association in Duluth is encouraging people who are at risk for lung cancer to take a screening eligibility quiz. Click here to take the quiz.

To date, 137,000 Americans have taken the test to learn about their risk for lung cancer.

According to the Association, lung cancer is the nation’s leading cause of cancer deaths for both women and men, with 3,980 new diagnosis in Minnesota estimated in 2018 alone.

Lung cancer screening helps diagnose the disease in the earliest stages when it is most curable, however, less than five percent of people at high risk for lung cancer have been screened.

According to the Association, if the eight million Americans eligible were screened, an estimated 25,000 lives would be saved.

“Screening for the disease can make all the difference, and if lung cancer is caught before it spreads, the likelihood of surviving five years or more improves to 56 percent,” said Robert Moffitt, spokesperson for the Lung Association. “We must ensure that people are aware of lung cancer and its risk factors, and speak with their doctor if they’re concerned about their risk.”

Screening is recommended for people who are between the ages of 55-80 and currently smoke, or quit within the last 15 years, and smoked the equivalent of 30 “pack years” (one pack a day for 30 years, two packs for 15 years, etc.).

“We want to make sure that everyone who qualifies for screening knows it’s an option, and that they can access screening in their communities,” said Moffitt. “We’re at a pivotal moment in addressing this disease, and we’re working to spread the word about screening as it is literally lifesaving for so many people.”

Click here to learn more information.