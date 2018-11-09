Bulldogs Volleyball Advances to NSIC Finals

UMD sweeps Sioux Falls to move onto the conference finals.

DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota Duluth swept Sioux Falls in three sets to advance to the NSIC Finals. Before the match Mackenzie Morgen was named NSIC Elite Eight Award winner.

Kate Berg lead the Bulldogs with 10 kills on the night. Setter Emily Torve finished the match with 33 assists.

UMD continues on to the NSIC finals where they will have a home court advantage taking on Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday at 5pm.