Bulldogs Win Conference Opener, Shepard Records First Shutout of Season

Minnesota Duluth has now won seven straight.

DULUTH, Minn. – After a bye week, the No. 1 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team returned to AMSOIL Arena Friday Night to start NCHC play, hosting Colorado College. Goalkeeper Hunter Shepard made 19 saves in his first shutout of the season as the Bulldogs got the 3-0 win.

Justin Richards, Nick Wolff and Parker Mackay each scored in the win. The shutout was Shepard’s ninth of his career, which ties the program record.

UMD (7-1-1, 1-0-0 NCHC) are now riding a seven-game win streak and will face Colorado College for the second game of the series on Saturday at 7 p.m.