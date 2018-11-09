Chicago Coming to Amsoil Arena in May

DULUTH, Minn. – The legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, is making a stop in Duluth in May 2019.

The band will visit the Northland on Wednesday May 15 at the AMSOIL Arena.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 16 at 12:00 p.m. and a special online-only presale will take place on Thursday, November 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. with an exclusive password from JadePresents.com.

Tickets range from $40.50-$126.

Click here for more information and tickets details.