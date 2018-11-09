City Requesting Additional $100,000 for Seawall Project

The Vote Will Happen on Tuesday

DULUTH, Minn. – City officials are now asking for an additional increase of $105,500 for the DECC Seawall Project.

In August city councilors voted 7-1 to approve the allocation of an additional $250,000 from the city’s tourism tax revenue for the project.

The city says the request for additional funds is due to the contractor extending their schedule of completion and completing additional services outside of the original scope of work such as diving inspections, unanticipated structural failures around the Slip Bridge, and construction administration for Harbor Drive repairs.

The project is expected to finish before the 2019 tourism season.

The city council is scheduled to vote on Tuesday.