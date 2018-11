Coaches Corner: UMD Women’s Basketball

For this week's segment, we talk to the UMD women's basketball team as they start their season.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we sit down with head coach Mandy Pearson, senior guard Sammy Kozlowski and junior forward Josie Buckley.

The Bulldogs are wrapping up exhibition play and will start their season on Nov. 13 at Northern Michigan. Their home opener will be Dec. 14 against Sioux Falls.