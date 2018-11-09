County Board to Hold Special Election for Fifth District

The Board can Appoint an Interim Replacement

Pete Stauber

DULUTH, Minn. – As Pete Stauber makes his transition from St. Louis County Commissioner to Congressman the St. Louis County Board is making plans to fill his soon to be vacant seat.

The board tells us that according to Minnesota state statute they can either call a special election that would likely lead to an April primary followed by an August or November special election.

The county board can also appoint an interim replacement until the special election is held.

Stauber’s is the 5th District, which covers cities of Proctor, Hermantown, Rice Lake, and the Arc of Townships that surround Duluth.

You can see a full map of the 5th District by clicking here: https://www.stlouiscountymn.gov/our-county/board-of-commissioners/members.