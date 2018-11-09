Democrats Choose Hortman as Next House Speaker

Duluth's Rep. Liz Olson Chosen as Majority Whip

(Twitter)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Legislative leadership is changing at the Minnesota Capitol after Democrats wrested control of the state House.

Democrats won the House majority in Tuesday’s election by flipping 18 mostly suburban districts held by Republicans. It ends the GOP’s four-year hold on the House and ushers in a new House Speaker.

Democrats chose Rep. Melissa Hortman to be the next Speaker of the House late Thursday. Hortman is an eighth term lawmaker from Brooklyn Park who engineered the House takeover.

House Democrats also chose Golden Valley Rep. Ryan Winkler as Majority Leader and Duluth’s Rep. Liz Olson as Majority Whip.

Senate Republicans are still in control and stuck with Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka. Winona Republican Sen. Jeremy Miller will be Senate President.