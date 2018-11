Hawks Fall to Willmar in State Football Quarterfinals

Hermantown had no answers for Willmar as they get shutout 44-0.

MONTICELLO, Minn. – In a game that got ugly early on, Willmar knocked off Hermantown 44-0 Friday night in the Class AAAA state quarterfinals from Monticello High School.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and would roll from there. Hermantown ends their season with a 9-2 record in the first year under head coach Mike Zagelmeyer.