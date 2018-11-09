‘Jackets Men’s Basketball Win Season Opener over Lions

The UWS men's basketball team got a big win over Finlandia 76-63.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Montroy Scott led all scorers with 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Wisconsin-Superior men’s basketball team won their season opener over Finlandia 76-63 Friday night at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

Mac Reykdal also chipped in with 23 points, while Andrew McGill scored 12 for the Yellowjackets. UWS will wrap up the Merrill Thompson Tip-Off Classic on Saturday with a game against Lawrence.