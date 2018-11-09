Many ‘Fall’ for PAVSA Autumn Event

Annual Fundraiser Held at DECC

DULUTH, Minn.-For years PAVSA has been offering their services free of charge to victims of sexual abuse and violence.

Friday night, the community gave back at the 38th Annual PAVSA Autumn Event Fundraiser.

Hundreds packed the DECC in their suits and dresses for PAVSA’s biggest Fundraiser of the year.

Guests could donate by participating in the silent auction, live auction, or the heads and tails game.

Various prizes and art pieces were donated by members of the community.

“Just to be able to be at an event like this, and see the community come out to support us, and support survivors of sexual violence, and show that they want to help just feels amazing,” said Sara Niemi, Executive Director of PAVSA.

PAVSA hopes to raise between $50,000 and $75,000 at this event, all of which benefits survivors of sexual violence.