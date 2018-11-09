Mont du Lac Making Snow for Winter Season

Ski Resort hoping to have some sections of the hill open in two weeks

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Mont du Lac Ski Resort in Superior started making snow on Thursday.

They need to fill the hill with ten to twelve inches of packed snow before it’s ready to open.

They say they’re behind where they were last year at this time but they’re hoping to open up a few sections within the next two weeks.

“We’ll look for opportunities to get our high speed rope open, our beginner bunny hill area, and also tubing and then just continue to make snow as the conditions allow and as areas open up we’ll put the word out and invite people to start coming out,” said Mike O’Hara, General Manager of Mont du Lac.

The cabins at Mont du Lac are now available for rent.

They say people have already started booking their facilities for winter activities.