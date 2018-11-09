Saints Hockey Defeats Concordia Wisconsin in Season Opener

CSS advances to 2-1 on the season with first home win.

DULUTH, Minn.- St. Scholastica kicked off a three game home stand with a 4-2 win over Concordia Wisconsin.

After a quiet first period, Davis Ross ripped a shot from the blue line to start things up for the Saints 7 minutes into the second. Sam Fuss, Nate Pionk and Carson Rose also lit the lamp for CSS in the last two periods. Nick Trenciansky was in net for the Saints with 28 saves on the night.

St. Scholastica looks to continue the momentum Saturday at 4 pm as they host the Milwaukee School of Engineering.