Salvation Army Fundraising Season Begins

DULUTH, Minn.-The Salvation Army’s fundraising season has begun.

Earlier today their annual civic luncheon was held at the Inn on Lake Superior to kickoff efforts to raise funds for their food and toy drive, while also getting ready for their Red Kettle event.

Leadership from the group said many Northlander’s struggle throughout the year, but many have a hard time showing it.

“Even in my position, sometimes I’m shocked at the things we don’t see,” said Captain Bryan Ellison.

The Salvation Army is celebrating its 126th year in Duluth.