Spirit Mountain Begins Making Snow

If snow falling from the sky isn't enough for you, Spirit Mountain is also getting in on the action as they started making their own snow this week.

Management there said the recent cold snap has made for ideal conditions for making the white stuff.

They couldn’t be happier about it either, as it makes them feel more connected to the community.

“Being part of the city here and what it means to the community is always a huge deal. We’re just excited to get the early opportunity,” said Jody Ream, the general manager of Spirit Mountain.

Spirit Mountain officials tell us they plan to open near the time of Thanksgiving.