‘Tis the Season, and Minnesota Power is Celebrating with a 40 ft. Tree!

Minnesota Power placed a 40 ft. tree in the Lake Superior Plaza for the holiday season.

DULUTH, Minn.- A 34 year tradition in the Northland kicking off the holiday season this November as a 40 ft. white spruce went up in the Superior Plaza early Friday morning.

The locally grown tree was lifted into its base where it will stay through the season.

The crane lifting the tree was operated by none other than the Northland’s Santa Clause as Mrs. Clause handed out homemade cookies to passer–bys on the streets.

Minnesota power loves being such an integral part of the holiday spirit in the Northland.

“I just think it’s really quite the set up. It’s fun to watch them haul the tree, cut it down, get it here, put it up, and then decorate it and then light it. The lighting is really my favorite,” senior communication specialist Kelley Eldien said.

The tree was decorated throughout the day, but the official lighting will happen Friday, Nov. 16th before the annual Christmas City of the North parade.