Veterans Honored at UWSuperior

Veterans and current members of service were honored at UWS.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Students, staff, veterans and current members of service filled the Yellowjacket Union Atrium at the University of Wisconsin Superior to recognize outstanding members of the military and hear from current students and alumni there to support the veteran and non–traditional student center program.

223 flags and 223 names read during the national roll call following the national moment of silence. These were the names of all of the fallen service men and women from Minnesota and Wisconsin since 9–11.

This honor, among others like the presentation of colors, the singing of the national anthem and a performance from the Buffalo Bay Singers filled the atrium leading up to remarks from a special guest speaker on what he believes is means to be a veteran.

“It means that despite the physical aches and pains your body might feel as a result of your service, you do it all over again if called on. Any why would someone endure all this? Because veterans understand that sacrifice is required so that all of us can live peacefully in this great nations and share the freedoms that we enjoy,” Dr. David Aslyn, U.S. Army Major said.

Aslyn served as a member of the military for 20 years. He was one of six recipients of the Henry Blomberg Excellence in Service award. Recipients including current student and U.S. Army Corporal Greg Sundstrom were given a plaque and applause upon recognition of their work with or as a veteran.

“It’s very refreshing to see the community come together like this, especially honor those, especially those who have served and sacrifice their lives for us… Just to be here today is amazing,” Sundstrom said.

UWS recognized 2018’s Veteran’s Day as particularly important, as it’s the 100 year anniversary since the signing of the armistice that led to the end of World War I.