Winter Weather Hiking At Amnicon Falls

Head Outside For A Hike, Regardless Of The Snow & Colder Temperatures!

SOUTH RANGE, Wisc. — In this weeks Active Adventures we are headed outside for a hike, regardless of the snow and colder temperatures arriving! This only means State Parks become less crowded and beautiful! Join Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot on a hike through the park to see the beautiful falls! Don’t worry, being active in the chilly temperatures, will keep you warm!