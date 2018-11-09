Yellowjackets Hockey Fall at Home to Gusties

The UWS men's hockey team would score three goals, but it wouldn't be enough against Gustavus Adolphus.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – In a high-scoring affair at Wessman Arena, the Wisconsin-Superior men’s hockey team fell to Gustavus Adolphus 5-3 Friday night.

Chad Lopez, Andrew Durham and Arthur Terchiyez all scored for the Yellowjackets. AJ Smith finished with 28 saves for UWS, who fall to 1-3-1 on the season.

The Yellowjackets will be back at home Saturday night as they take on St. Olaf College.