Agates Fall in Class AAA Quarterfinals to Yellowjackets

BRAINERD, Minn. – It would be mostly Perham on Saturday as the Yellowjackets defeated Two Harbors 48-17 in the Class AAA quarterfinals.

Ricky Brenna and Sam Johnson each scored touchdowns for the Agates but it wasn’t enough after the Yellowjackets jumped out to an early 22-3 lead.