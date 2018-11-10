Barnes Man Found Guilty in Homicide Case
42-year-old Matthew Phillips convicted in connection with the February death of Marcus Holton
ASHLAND, Wis. – A Barnes man has been found guilty of first degree reckless homicide.
42-year-old Matthew Phillips was convicted Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court in connection with the February death of 52-year-old Marcus Holton of Ashland.
Phillips was also found guilty of two counts of felony bail jumping.
Another defendant, 39-year-old Jennifer Mustache of Ashland has also been charged as a party to the crime.