Barnes Man Found Guilty in Homicide Case

42-year-old Matthew Phillips convicted in connection with the February death of Marcus Holton

ASHLAND, Wis. – A Barnes man has been found guilty of first degree reckless homicide.

42-year-old Matthew Phillips was convicted Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court in connection with the February death of 52-year-old Marcus Holton of Ashland.

Phillips was also found guilty of two counts of felony bail jumping.

Another defendant, 39-year-old Jennifer Mustache of Ashland has also been charged as a party to the crime.