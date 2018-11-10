Bulldogs Basketball Dominate Saints in Season Opener

Logan Rohrscheib led the way with 22 points.

DULUTH, Minn. – It was all Bulldogs in their season opener as the Minnesota-Duluth men’s basketball team dominated St. Scholastica 116-68.

Logan Rohrscheib led the Bulldogs with 22 points, while Brandon Myer had 19. Hunter Plamann led the team with eight assists.

For the Saints, it was an exhibition game as they start their season on Friday against Loras. Collin Anderson led the Saints with 13 points in Saturday’s loss, Nate Weets had six assists.

The Bulldogs will play at Northern Michigan on Tuesday.