Bulldogs Football Dominates Wolves, Finish Regular Season Undefeated

Minnesota-Duluth only scored in the second and third quarters in the win.

DULUTH, Minn. – It would take a while to get going, but the UMD Football team found its momentum in the second quarter to get the 40-13 win and finish the regular season undefeated for the sixth time in program history.

The Bulldogs also clinched a share of the NSIC championship for the first time since 2014.

The game was scoreless at the end of the first quarter but the Bulldogs were finally starting to get some momentum. The Bulldogs scored on the first play of the second quarter and would go on to score 25 total points in the second quarter. They continued to roll in the third quarter, putting up 15 points en route to getting the win.

Mike Rybarczyk completed 16 passes for 213 yards and ran in a touchdown. Wade Sullivan rushed for 84 yards while Zach Ojile rushed for 55 yards and two touchdowns.

UMD now awaits its opponent in the NCAA Tournament as the brackets will be released on Sunday at 4 p.m.