Bulldogs Volleyball Defeats Mustangs, Clinches NSIC Tournament Title

Minnesota Duluth won the match 3-1.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth volleyball team took the first two matches over Southwest Minnesota State but the Mustangs would get one back but the Bulldogs took control again in the fourth set to win the NSIC Tournament Title 3-1 (25-17, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22).

Kate Berg led the team with 15 kills, while Hanna Meyer and Makenzie Morgen each had 13. Sarah Kelly had the match-winning kill, one of her 10 on the night.

Meyer, Emily Torve and Abby Thor were all named to the NSIC-All Tournament Team.

The win gives UMD its third even NSIC Tournament title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs also extended their at-home win streak to 25 matches. The Bulldogs will learn their NCAA Tournament opponent on Sunday during the selection show.