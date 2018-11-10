Bulldogs Win Eighth Straight, Sweep Tigers

Nick Swaney scored twice in Saturday's win.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team jumped out to another fast start on Saturday as the Bulldogs got the 5-1 win and completed the weekend sweep.

Nick Swaney scored twice while Justin Richards, Riley Tufte and Parker Mackay each scored in Saturday’s win. Richards and Mackay both scored on Friday as well. Hunter Shepard made 15 saves in the win.

The Bulldogs (8-1-1, 2-0-0 NCHC) have now won eight straight. They’ve also swept four straight series for the first time since the 2003-2004 season. UMD will go on the road next weekend to battle Denver for a two-game series.