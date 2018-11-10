Its Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas at the DECC

Festival of Trees Begins

DULUTH, Minn.-If you need a little Christmas right this very minute, then the DECC is the place for you this weekend.

The Junior League of Duluth’s annual Festival of Trees kicked off Saturday, with over 180 vendors there with their own unique pieces of holiday delight, as well as Christmas trees to auction off.

Organizers say, it’s become a Northland holiday tradition.

It’s a tradition I think everyone loves, because it kicks off the holiday season, gets you in that festive mood,” said Lynnea Emerson, President of the Junior League. “It’s such a great way for us to network and learn more about the community.”

According to the Junior League, there was a line out the door, and out the skywalk entrance to the DECC beforee the festival opened.

They expect 5,000 to 6,000 people over the whole weekend.