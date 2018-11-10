Saints Women’s Hockey Come Back Against Lumber Jills

DULUTH, Minn.- After falling behind 2-0 at the end of the first, the St. Scholastica women’s hockey team found its momentum to score three in the second and three in the third to get the 6-2 win over Northland College.

Taylor Thompson found the back of the net twice for the Saints while Rachel Anderson, Amber Tilander, Alexia Klaas and Greta Nundahl each scored once. Goalkeeper Lori Huseby made 22 saves in the win.

The Saints (5-0-1, 4-0-0 NCHA) will be back at home next weekend to take on Adrian for a two-game series.