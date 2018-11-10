UMD Brings Food From Around the World

International Taste of UMD Took Place at Hope United Methodist Church

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD took folks on a trip around the world Saturday, as their annual International Taste of UMD brought delicacies from around 25 countries to the Northland, all handmade by UMD students.

The smell of food from Iran, India, the Philippines, Columbia, and more wafted through the halls of the Hope United Methodist Church.

“The fact that UMD is getting more diverse, and these students enjoy, want to share their own cultures, just makes me really joyful,” said Michelle Quach, President of the International Club.

“Because UMD is a predominantly white campus, obviously, but having this, like, close-knit community of students of color is amazing.”

Continuing to celebrate its diversity, UMD will host International Education Week from November 12-16.