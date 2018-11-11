7th Annual Gingerbread Decorating Workshop

Nordic Center and UMD students host gingerbread decorating event.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Nordic Center, Sons of Norway and UMD students joined forces to host the 7th annual gingerbread decorating workshop.

About 70 people were in attendance decorating houses all made by Duluthian Patrick the gingerbread man.

“It is such a beautiful community builder. Families are returning. New people are coming in. What’s this Norwegian tradition of a gingerbread city? Oh we can do it in Duluth, yes we can. You don’t have to be Norwegian,” said UMD professor Alison Aune.

A gingerbread city will be built using the houses made at the workshop and will be unveiled the night of the Christmas City of the North parade.