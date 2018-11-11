All Souls Night Focuses on Respect

The 10th annual All Souls Night held at the Depot brings cultures together.

DULUTH, Minn.- The 10th annual All Souls Night was held at the Duluth Depot. The multicultural arts festival occurs around the change of the season with displays, ceremonies and even a funeral march.

The main focus is to honor ancestors, grieve losses and rid yourself of any negativity you may be harvesting.

“Loss is universal and grief is universal for people. I’m hoping if something is heavy on their mind that they feel comfort in community. It’s taking the energy and moving forward and then also trying to make the world a better place,” said artistic director Mary Plastor.

Everyone in attendance is encouraged to share their own culture while embracing others.