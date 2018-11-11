Bentleyville is Coming to Town This Friday

Final Touches Go on Light Show

DULUTH, Minn.- Last minute preparations are underway before the switch turns on for this year’s Bentleyville Tour of Lights.

Opening day is this Friday night, and on Sunday crews and volunteers were working hard on the final day of construction, leading up to what’s known as America’s Largest Free-Walk-Through Lighting Display.

“We’re all just doing some final touches on everything here today,” said Bentleyville owner, Nathan Bentley. “And then little minor prep stuff throughout the week, and parade on Friday, and Santa Claus will skydive in on Saturday at 4:55 and turn the lights on.”

Bentley reminds you to donate non-perishable food, or toys, to the Salvation Army when you visit.