Bulldogs Football Draws 3 Seed, Will Host First Round of NCAA DII Tournament

The Bulldogs will host defending national champions Texas A&M University-Commerce in the first round.

DULUTH, Minn. – After posting an 11-0 regular season record and clinching a share of the NSIC championship, the Minnesota Duluth football team is now headed back to the NCAA DII Playoffs.

The Bulldogs missed the playoffs last year, but drew the 3-seed in super region four in this year’s tournament, as the bracket was released Sunday.

“Today everything comes to a head with an opportunity to be in the national playoffs and to be sitting in the seats watching the selection show with your team is a gratifying opportunity for our guys,” head coach Curt Wiese said.

The Bulldogs will host 6-seed Texas A&M University-Commerce, the reigning national champions, on Saturday. The region also features two other undefeated teams, Minnesota State-Mankato and Tarleton State University.”

“Our super region is very competitive with Mankato, Tarleton, Texas A&M-Commerce so I think we’re excited, we’re up for the challenge and we’re really just focused on taking it right now, one game at a time, then one week at a time as we progress,” senior wide receiver Nate Ricci said.

“I think it’s awesome that we have a home game. We know that we’re defending national champions. Every team is good in the playoffs so we know that they’re going to be physical and it’s going to be a tough game so we’re just glad it’s at home,” junior quarterback Mike Rybarczyk said.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 1:05 p.m. at Malosky Stadium. This is the eleventh playoff trip for the Bulldogs, and the first time they’ve hosted a playoff game since 2014.