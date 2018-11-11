Cardinals, Rangers Advance to Class 9-Man Semi-Finals

Cromwell-Wright and Mountain Iron-Buhl are the last two Northland teams in the playoffs.

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota High School Football Playoffs are starting to wrap up, and only two Northland teams remain, and they’re both from Class 9-Man.

Cromwell-Wright defeated NCEUH in the first round on Friday and are moving on to face Spring Grove on Thursday at 11:30 in the morning. Both the lions and the cardinals are undefeated on the season.

Mountain Iron-Buhl just got past Stephen–Argyle Central on Saturday, getting a 28–20 win in overtime.

The Rangers will now face the undefeated Mountain Lake Area on Friday at 9 a.m.

If the Rangers and the Cardinals can get wins in the semi-finals, it will be two Northland teams battling it out in the 9–Man Championship.

Those games are being played at U.S. Bank Stadium.