Duluth Businesses Offer Free Services to Veterans

BAM Style and Texas Roadhouse Offered Free Services

DULUTH, Minn.- BAM Style hair salon offered free haircuts for veterans on this veterans day from 12–5 pm.

The afternoon also included free chair massages, coffee, cookies from Positively 3rd Street Bakery and drawings for prizes.

“All of the military did so much for us and it’s just a good way for us to give back to them,” said general manager Jessann Lazzaro. “It’s such a little thing that we can do to make so many lives happier. We decided free haircuts was the way to go.”

Any donations received during the event are going directly to the wounded warrior project.

Texas Roadhouse hosted it’s 8th annual Texas–Size Thank You for Serving Our Country lunch. The restaurant invites veterans and active members of the military to enjoy a free lunch this Veteran’s Day. Every Texas Roadhouse across the country participates in the event including the one here in Duluth.

“It’s nice to give back to the veterans, some that gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said managing partner Jeff Fort. “It’s our way of recognizing them. That’s our way of giving back to the community as well as veterans.”

All veterans active or retired were able to choose one of 10 entrees from a special Veteran’s Day menu.