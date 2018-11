Northlanders Head To Washington, DC For Veterans Day

DULUTH, Minn. – More than two dozen Northlanders spent this Veterans Day in Washington, D.C.

The group of men, women and veterans are from Duluth, Ely, Virginia, Hibbing and Wyoming.

The trip was organized by the owners of the Boat Club Restaurant. Co-owner Jeff Anderson is a veteran of the Army National Guard.

The group took a visit of places like the World War II Memorial, the First Minnesota monument at Gettysburg and the Kennedy Center.