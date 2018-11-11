Proctor Teen Killed In Head-On Crash
A teenager from Proctor is dead after a head-on collision near Floodwood.
The accident happened around 6 a.m. Saturday.
The victim is 17-year-old Emma Faith Abernathy.
The Minnesota State Patrol said Abernathy was a passenger in a Ford Focus that was heading west on Highway 2 when the car crossed the center line and slammed into an on-coming vehicle.
The roads were snowy and icy at the time, according to the state patrol.
Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor.
The 17-year-old male driver of the Focus, Logan Hink, of Brookston, Minnesota, along with the driver and passenger of the on-coming vehicle were all hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Age 17 of Proctor, was taken too soon on November 10, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Jerre Rock and her beloved dog, Moon.
Emma will be deeply missed by her mom, Rosanne; siblings, Alaina & Waylon; Gramma Jill; Papa Scott (DeDe); special cousin, Halee Fosness; boyfriend, Logan Hink; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Emma loved art, music and animals.
Visitation: 1-5 PM, Thursday, November 15, 2018 followed by a Service of Remembrance at 5:00 PM, at Bell Brothers Funeral Home, 601 N. 56th Ave. W., Duluth.