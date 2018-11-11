Proctor Teen Killed In Head-On Crash

A teenager from Proctor is dead after a head-on collision near Floodwood.

The accident happened around 6 a.m. Saturday.

The victim is 17-year-old Emma Faith Abernathy.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Abernathy was a passenger in a Ford Focus that was heading west on Highway 2 when the car crossed the center line and slammed into an on-coming vehicle.

The roads were snowy and icy at the time, according to the state patrol.

Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor.

The 17-year-old male driver of the Focus, Logan Hink, of Brookston, Minnesota, along with the driver and passenger of the on-coming vehicle were all hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.