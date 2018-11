West Duluth Dollar Tree Burglarized

Store Broken Into Sunday Morning

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth police are investigating after a business in West Duluth was burglarized.

The crime happened around 8:30 Sunday morning at the Dollar Tree on Central Avenue.

According to police, one or more burglars broke windows to gain access to the building.

Police say roughly $5,000 worth of items was stolen.

No arrests had been made as of late Sunday.