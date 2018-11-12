Bulldogs Draw Central Missouri in NCAA Volleyball Tournament

The UMD volleyball team will take on Central Missouri for the first time since 2012.

DULUTH, Minn. – We’ve all known for a while now that the UMD volleyball team would make it to the NCAA tournament. The question has always been: who would they face? And Sunday night, the Bulldogs found out who their opponent will be.

UMD nabbed the #2 seed in the Central region and will take on 7th seed Central Missouri. The Jennies are 25–7 on the season, with five of their wins coming against ranked opponents. This will be the first match-up between these two teams since the 2012 NCAA tournament where UMD come out on top.

“It’s a perennial powerhouse program that’s always nationally ranked and has made the tournament as often as anyone you can think of in the NCAA Division II level. They’re very well coached, really strong ball-controlling defense. We’re going to have our hands full and it’s going to be a fun challenge right out of the gate,” head coach Jim Boos said.

Nebraska-Kearney is the #1 overall seed and will host all the matches in the region. The action starts this Thursday.