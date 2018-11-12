Coffee Conversation: 70th Annual Turkey Bingo in Duluth

This Year There are Two Nights to Take Part in Turkey Bingo; Wednesday, November 14 and Thursday, November 15

DULUTH, Minn. – Back by popular demand, the Lincoln Park Business Group is inviting all Northlanders to purchase tickets now for the 70th Annual Turkey Bingo.

This year, they’re adding another day to the madness for double the amount of fun.

Turkey Bingo will be played Wednesday, November 14 and Thursday, November 15.

Tickets are $30, include dinner and 15 rounds of bingo.

You’re also able to buy tickets at Park State Bank (2630 West Superior Street).

Click here to purchase tickets today!