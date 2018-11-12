Downtown Duluth Storefront Window Display and Lighting Contest Starts Monday

DULUTH, Minn. – Beginning Monday morning red curtains will be installed in the storefronts of 18 businesses throughout Duluth’s downtown marking the annual Storefront Window Display and Lighting Contest.

This is the 12th year the Greater Downtown Council has put on the event which allows downtown residents, employees and visitors to vote for their favorite holiday window display and become eligible to win one of many downtown gifts.

Businesses will have their red curtains hanging throughout the week and windows will be unveiled Friday, November 16 prior to the Christmas City of the North Parade.

For a full list of prizes and participating locations head over to www.downtownduluth.com.